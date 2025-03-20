Guns N' Roses Longtime Member Is Leaving “It was only suppose to be two weeks!”

Well, Guns N' Roses has announced on social media that the band is going their separate ways from drummer Frank Ferrer.

Ferrer first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 to help hold down the rhythm section during subsequent tours. Ferrer states that although he was initially only meant to be a two-week replacement for Bryan “Brain” Mantia, Ferrer was named the band’s official drummer that October.

“The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the 19 years, and wishes him success in the next chapter of his musical journey,” His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico.”

And while the band hasn’t performed since 2023, they are just getting the news they will have to replace Frank for a new drummer since they are about to embark on a huge summer tour starting right here in Oklahoma

