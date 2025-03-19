Gwyneth Paltrow filmed a lot of sex scenes with Timothée Chalamet for 'Marty Supreme'

Gwyneth Paltrow's grand return to acting comes with a slew of intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet.

The actors star alongside each other in the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, where Chalamet plays a ping-pong protégé. Paltrow is the wife of one of Chalamet's rivals in the film. They have quite an intimate relationship, the actress revealed in a recent cover story with Vanity Fair.

"I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie," Paltrow said. "There's a lot—a lot."

Making the film also introduced Paltrow to a crew role in the film industry she had yet to encounter — the intimacy coordinator.

“There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed,” Paltrow said. She described an instance where the film's intimacy coordinator asked if she was comfortable with a particular move during one of the film's intimate scenes.

“I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on,’” Paltrow said. “We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back.' I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but ... if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here,’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that.”

Paltrow said she joked with Chalamet right before filming intimate scenes with him. “I was like, ‘Okay, great. I’m 109 years old. You’re 14,’” she said.

She described Chalamet as the thinking man's sex symbol.

“He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner,” Paltrow said.

Marty Supreme hits movie theaters on Dec. 25.

