Halle Bailey welcomes first child, a baby boy, with rapper DDG

After months of speculation from fans on the internet, singer/actress Halle Bailey confirmed she and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, have welcomed a baby.

They named their new bundle of joy, a baby boy, Halo.

"Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," Bailey wrote in her Instagram announcement. "Welcome to the world my halo."

With the post, and a similar one also shared to DDG's Instagram, the new mother and father gave fans a first glimpse at their son with a photo that showed both of their hands holding onto the newborn's fingers. They showed off one of Halo's first pieces of jewelry, a gold name bracelet.

"My biggest blessing by far," DDG wrote. "Son son.. never been so in love."

Hours before the reveal, the rapper, born Darryl Granberry Jr., dropped a new song called "Darryl Freestyle," in which he references the name Halo in the lyrics.

"Silver spoon kid, I know Halo don't want for nothing/He crying, his mama coming, she stronger than Wonder Woman," he raps.

Throughout the last few months of 2023, Bailey was subject to nonstop comments about her potentially covering up a pregnancy, with many pointing to apparent baggy clothes and poofy dresses that fans say hid her baby belly.

She seemingly addressed the gossip at the end of her Instagram post by writing of her new son, "the world is desperate to know you."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.