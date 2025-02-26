Harrison Ford, Andrew Garfield among new group of presenters at 97th Oscars

Another group of presenters for the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony has been announced.

Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña and Rachel Zegler will present at the awards ceremony, executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan announced Wednesday.

They join previously announced presenters Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.

Additionally, the producers said they will continue to announce talent that is joining the awards show in the coming days before the ceremony on Sunday.

Conan O'Brien hosts the awards ceremony, which will take place on March 2. The show will be televised live on ABC and stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

