Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum offering vintage car rides

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is once again offering vintage car rides every Sunday this summer.

It’s that time of year once again! It’s your chance to take a ride in a 100 year old car! Choose the Cadillac or the... Posted by Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum on Wednesday, April 24, 2024

“I don’t know of anybody that’s offering rides in their antique cars,” Executive Director Lina Holmes said. “This is a unique experience because the cars belong to someone here and you get to come into the museum too.”

Lina said for a third year now people can come to the museum and take a ride in a 100-year-old car.

“The cars that we’re using belong to one of our board members, he’s loaned them to us...one of our volunteers takes care of the maintenance every week, makes sure they’re ready to go,” Lina said.

It’s a 20-minute ride to either Pretty Water Lake or downtown Sapulpa, and you can choose between a Packard and Cadillac.

“If you go to Pretty Water Lake, it’s gorgeous, there’s a tree canopy drive through, wind in your face, it’s a great little drive,” Lina said.

Lina said the ride costs $15 but it goes towards supporting this local museum.

“People should come to the museum because it’s a really awesome place on Route 66, you never know what you’re going to see in here because we do rotate the cars,” Lina said.

People from all over the world come to their museum. Lina believes the cars bring people together.

“People come in here and come through the front door and go, oh my gosh, I love it in here. It smells like old cars,” she said.

Ray Shabi and JD Colbert were exploring the museum for the first time.

“It’s taking me down memory lane, a lot of these cars were popular when I was growing up, I rode in many of them so it’s bringing back a lot of memories,” Colbert said.

They also plan to make a reservation for a ride in the vintage cars.

“We’ll look into that because there are a lot of adventures that probably need to be taken,” Shabi said.

To schedule a ride in the cars, just call the museum at (918) 216-1171.