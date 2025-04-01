Helen Mirren does not want a woman to play James Bond: 'Born out of profound sexism'

Helen Mirren does not want to see a woman step into James Bond's shoes.

In a recent interview with The Standard, Mirren said she has never really liked the spy series because of how it has presented women. The idea of a woman taking over the iconic role has been talked about in Hollywood over the last couple of years, but Mirren isn't a fan of the idea.

“The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond," Mirren said. "The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism.”

Instead of gender-bending James Bond, Mirren is in favor of telling new stories about women who are spies.

“Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service. They always have been. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous," Mirren said. "So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world.”

Mirren is starring alongside a former James Bond in the new Paramount+ series MobLand: Pierce Brosnan plays her husband in the show.

"I'm a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan," Mirren said. "Obviously, he's gorgeous and everything. And I think he's fabulous in MobLand, but he also happens to be one of the nicest people you'll ever have the pleasure to work with. And indeed Daniel Craig, who I've met and know a little bit. Again, a very lovely gracious person."

