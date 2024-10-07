Helping Our Homeless Veterans

Nothing breaks my heart more lately than seeing the constant homelessness in our awesome city. Every day driving to work I will most often see some of the same faces on a daily basis. Seeing the homeless veterans is even worse for me. I mean, the veterans are the ones who FOUGHT for our country so WHY are they not being taken care of? I get it. Mental issues come along with the duty they gave but still!....I’m sure you see it too. But you probably think “well what can I really do?”. Especially if you are busy, driving to work, thinking about what you have to do when you get done with your day, what you’re making for dinner. The list goes on and on, we’re all busy these days. And it seems like the days are going even faster, it makes it seem virtually impossible to help anybody else when you have so much on your own plate. At least that’s how I feel most days.

Well, there is something we can do and there’s this really wonderful local organization called Heros Hope, created last year by veterans. Heros Hope is being recognized and could possibly get a boost! But they need a little more help from the community.

What they do is offer housing, financial help, mentoring and medical care to Tulsa-are veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

So far, they have been able to help over 30 veterans from start to finish and Co-founder and president Sean Lord says if they meet a veteran today, they can actually offer them a place to live right now that is save regardless of what the circumstances are.

Here’s how to help our Heroes Hope organization.

Heroes Hope is now a finalist in the Defender Service Awards.

They’ll get $25,000 in grant money if they win the most votes.

That would help them, hopefully, open two more homes in the Tulsa area and eight to 10 more beds. Lord also hopes to eventually expand beyond Green Country

The winner also gets a vehicle, which Heroes Hope needs because right now they use their personal vehicles to drive veterans to things such as doctor’s appointments and job interviews.

Those who want to vote can click this link. People can cast votes for Heroes Hope in the contest once a day until Thursday, Oct. 17.