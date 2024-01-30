Henry Cavill and more kick Axis in trailer for Guy Ritchie's 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie is back in action with Henry Cavill, Reacher bruiser Alan Ritchson and more in the trailer to the forthcoming action-comedy The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Based on the WWII-set book of the same name by Damien Lewis and inspired by true events, the movie depicts how the British military set a "motley crew of rogues and mavericks" loose on the Nazi war machine.

Their unconventional — and yes, ungentlemanly — style laid the groundwork for the special forces teams the world over.

"We're losing the war," Winston Churchill says in the trailer. "Hitler's not playing by the rules, so neither will we."

To that end, the footage shows Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps, who is tapped by a government official, played by Carey Elwes, to undertake an unsanctioned mission to destroy Hitler's U-boat grip on the North Atlantic.



"If I'm to do this, I'll need my own team," March-Phillipps says, adding, "You won't like them. They're all mad."

The team includes Ritchson, Baby Driver's Eiza González, In Time's Alex Pettyfer, Babs Olusanmokun from Dune and Inglourious Basterds' Til Schweiger, among others. The coming attraction — set cheekily to Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust" — shows them mowing down, blowing up, stabbing and slashing their way through the Third Reich — and looking like they're having a ball doing it.

Incidentally, in real life, one of the strategists who devised the team was Ian Fleming, the former British Naval Intelligence officer-turned-author who created James Bond.

There's no release date yet for the movie, which was produced by Top Gun's Jerry Bruckheimer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.