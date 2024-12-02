Here’s a CLUE for you...Tickets are on sale at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center!

Celebrity Attractions continues on with their 2024-2025 Broadway Season as they prepare to bring CLUE to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on February 11-16.

If you’re familiar with this iconic game then it’s easy to guess how this hilarious murder mystery comedy will play out on stage.

Tickets for this iconic show are officially on sale and can be purchased online, by phone (918.596.7111), or in person at the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office (Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.)

NOTE: Group orders of ten or more can be placed by calling 918.796.0220

CLUE is part of Celebrity Attractions 2024-2025 Broadway season which also includes Les Misérables, Back to the Future: The Musical, and Wicked.

Looking for a great Christmas gift? Four-show season tickets are available for a limited time.