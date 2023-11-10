Host Zach Cherry on 'The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday': Paul and Prue are "a little bit gentler"

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday starts streaming November 10 on The Roku Channel. Hosts Zach Cherry and Casey Wilson host as Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judge six celebrity bakers who are competing for the iconic cake stand. But are Paul and Prue really judging celebrities the same way they judge regular contestants?

"They're very honest no matter who's doing the baking," Cherry tells ABC Audio. "I do think when it's celebrities, they might put the kid gloves on a little bit and be a little bit gentler. But the celebrities really do good job. I think if everyone was able to taste their bakes, you would be surprised! I never tasted anything and was disappointed. It was all quite good."

The celebrities competing are NBA star DeAndre Jordan, Saturday Night Live's Ego Nwodim, Community's Joel McHale, comedian Heather McMahan, comedian/writer Phoebe Robinson and Broad City star Arturo Castro. Cherry says Jordan, who's a vegan, impressed him by only baking vegan treats and notes the ultimate winner surprised him too.

"I don't think they were very confident going in," Cherry says of the winner. "I think if you had asked them at the beginning, 'Do you think you'll win?' I'm not sure they would have said yes. So that was a bit of a surprise."

What wasn't surprising to Cherry is the fact that one of the celebrity contestants was positively swooning over Paul Hollywood.

"I think that also happened on the last celebrity holiday special" Cherry laughs. "Paul is such a iconic part of the show. And I think when you get in front of him and you see him there in the tent, I'm not surprised that people get a little bit giddy!"

