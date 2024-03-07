How to watch this year's Best Picture nominees

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET, but if you haven't seen all 10 Best Picture nominees, there's still time to cram.

Going into the ceremony, Christopher Nolan's widely acclaimed dramatic biopic Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 total nominations, followed by Emma Stone's quirky Poor Things, with 11.

Here's how to catch up with each Best Picture nominee:

American Fiction (directed by Cord Jefferson) -- Available for rent or purchase on VOD (Video On Demand) platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV+, Vudu and Youtube TV.



Anatomy of a Fall - (dir. Justine Triet) -- Available for rent or purchase via on VOD platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV+, Vudu and Youtube TV.

Barbie - (dir. Greta Gerwig) -- Streaming exclusively on Max; available for rent or purchase on VOD platforms like Apple TV+, Vudu, Prime Video and Google Play.

The Holdovers - (dir. Alexander Payne) -- Streaming exclusively on Peacock; available for rent or purchase on VOD platforms like Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube TV, Google Play and Apple TV+.

Killers of the Flower Moon - (dir. Martin Scorsese) -- Streaming exclusively on Apple TV+; available for rent or purchase on VOD platforms like Google Play, YouTube TV, Prime Video and Vudu.



Maestro - (dir. Bradley Cooper) -- Streaming on Netflix.

Oppenheimer - (dir. Christopher Nolan) -- Available for streaming on Peacock; for rent or purchase on VOD platforms like Google Play, Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube TV.

Past Lives - (dir. Celine Song) -- Streaming on Showtime and with premium subscriptions on Hulu, Paramount+, Sling TV, Roku, Prime Video and Fubo TV. Also available for rent or purchase on VOD platforms such as Apple TV+, Google Play and Vudu.

Poor Things (dir. Yorgos Lanthimos) -- Available for streaming on Hulu; available to purchase or rent on VOD platforms like Google Play, Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube TV.



The Zone of Interest - (dir. Jonathan Glazer) -- Available to buy or rent on VOD platforms like Google Play, Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube TV.

