Huge Day In Rock History’s World

Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 1981: Rock musician Ozzy Osbourne embraces his fiancee, Sharon Arden, in Los Angeles on Dec. 21, 1981. (AP Photo/Douglas Pizac)

Happy Birthday to the two Johns!!!! John Lennon and John Enthwistle!!! But we also can’t forget about Jackson Browne and Sharon Osbourne!!

Now for some Rock History!!!!!

1965, The Beatles started a four week run at number one on the US singles chart with the Paul McCartney ballad “Yesterday,” giving the group their tenth chart topper. It was never released as a single in the UK until 1976.

1967, Jimi Hendrix performed at The Olympia Theatre in Paris.

1969, Yes appeared at Grugahalle, Essen, Germany.

1970, Pink Floyd appeared at the Sales Pavilion Annex, Edmonton, Alberta.

1970,Track records releases The Who’s “See Me Feel Me” backed with “Overture From Tommy” in Britain. Derek Johnson in New Musical Express says, “I’ve tipped it for a hit because it deserves to be one, but so many fans now own the LP, that this extract must be expected to miss out on a lot of sales.” The single fails to chart in the U.K. In the US, however, Billboard reports that Decca Records’ “Who Month” promotion has been a huge success with retail sales of Who records “far above $4 million (£2.5 m). Decca’s vice president of marketing and creative services Tony Martell calls it “unparalleled in Decca’s history.”

1971, Rod Stewart was at number one for the second of five weeks on the US singles chart with “Maggie May.” It was first released as a B-side to “Reason To Believe.” It was the first of six chart toppers for Stewart.

Rod Stewart performs during The 2024 Tour at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. HOLLYWOOD FL - FEBRUARY 13: Rod Stewart performs during The 2024 Tour at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo By Larry Marano © 2024 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)

1971, The Allman Brothers Band appeared at the Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco

1971, The Who played a small, low-key show at the University of Surrey, Guildford, with guest John Sebastian joining in on harmonica on “Magic Bus,” making him the only outside musician to jam with The Who on stage. Backstage, the group celebrated John Entwistle’s 27th birthday.

1972, Led Zeppelin played at Festival Hall, Osaka, Japan.

1973, Elton John played at the Civic Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1974, Rush appeared on the TV show Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert.

1977, Aerosmith appeared at The Spectrum, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1978, Bob Dylan appeared at Memorial Auditorium, Buffalo, New York.

1980, Black Sabbath played at the Mecca Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 1973: Photo of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, from back left, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward (front) and Osbourne. (GAB Archive/Redferns via Getty Images)

1981, During a North American tour The Rolling Stones played the first of two nights at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The support act was Prince, who dressed in his controversial bikini briefs and trench coat ran off stage after 15 minutes due to the crowd booing and throwing beer cans at him.

1982, Rush played at Mecca Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

1983, ZZ Top performed at The Summit, Houston, Texas.

1984, The Grateful Dead performed at the Centrum Arena in Worcester, Massachusetts. The encore was “Revolution” in honor of John Lennon’s birthday.

1985, Marking what would have been John Lennon’s 45th birthday, Yoko Ono formally opened the three and a half acre garden at the Strawberry Fields site in New York’s Central Park. The area was planted with trees, shrubs and flowers gathered from across the world and with a $1million donation from Yoko.

1987 Bruce Springsteen peers down the “Tunnel Of Love.” His eighth studio album is later ranked #25 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 100 greatest albums of the ‘80s.

1993, Nirvana entered the US album chart at number one with In Utero, their third and final studio album. Kurt Cobain had originally wanted to name the album “I Hate Myself and I Want to Die.”

1993 “No Rain” (Blind Melson) is #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

1999, The Eurythmics, George Michael, David Bowie, Robbie Williams and Bono all appeared at Netaid an event to raise money for global poverty. The concerts in London, New York and Geneva were all broadcast live on the Internet.

2008, Paul McCartney, a vegetarian for 30 years, was said to be furious when he heard that a Liverpool branch of McDonald’s restaurant displayed his picture, accusing them of using it to attract customers. Sir Paul was quoted as saying “What sort of morons do McDonald’s think Beatles fans are?”