Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster made red carpet debut at 'Song Sung Blue' premiere

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 2025 AFI Fest closing night gala premiere of 'Song Sung Blue' at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 26, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were all smiles as they made their red carpet debut in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The duo arrived at the Song Sung Blue premiere together and posed for photos on the carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. They coordinated in matching black attire.

The pair's first red carpet appearance together comes five months after Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, filed for divorce from him.

The former couple, who were married for 27 years, announced their separation in September 2023.

Furness opened up to People earlier this year following her divorce filing, describing the breakup as a "betrayal" and calling it "a profound wound that cuts deep."

Furness and Jackman finalized their divorce in June 2025. The former couple share two children, Oscar Maximilian Jackman and Ava Eliot Jackman.

Foster and Jackman starred in the Broadway musical The Music Man in 2021. During their time on the show, they each shared moments from rehearsals and more on social media.

In January 2022, Foster shared a series of photos of her and Jackman on Instagram, captioning the post, "A dream to be dancing with Hugh every night in the Music Man."

Jackman took to X in December 2021 to share a video of him dancing with Foster in rehearsals, captioning the post, "There are hundreds of people who've made this moment happen. But there's one in particular I pay tribute to — @sfosternyc. this show is nothing without you. You're an exceptional talent and friend."

Jackman's latest film, Song Sung Blue, follows the real-life story of a Milwaukee husband and wife Neil Diamond tribute act.

Good Morning America has reached out to reps for Jackman and Foster for comment.

