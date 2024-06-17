Hulu teases totally awesome Brat Pack movie lineup

One part of Andrew McCarthy's new documentary on the Brat Pack, called Brats, that some disagree with is exactly which movies are "Brat Pack movies."

However, Hulu, on which the doc had a #1 debut, has compiled some of the core films starring the then-young '80s stars.

1985's St. Elmo's Fire starring McCarthy, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore and Judd Nelson is now on tap.

Also, there's 1985's Weird Science with Anthony Michael Hall and 1986's About Last Night, starring Rob Lowe and Moore, as well as the Brat Pack adjacent '80s classic Taps from 1981, starring Timothy Hutton, Tom Cruise and Sean Penn, and 1986's Ferris Bueller's Day Off with Matthew Broderick.

And while 1985's The Breakfast Club starring Hall, Estevez, Judd, Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald isn't available on Hulu — it's on Netflix — there's 1990's Betsy's Wedding in which the latter actress starred.

