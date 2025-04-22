The Ice Bucket Challenge Is Back! But for a totally different cause....

Producers of the Clark Howard Show pouring ice water on host Clark Howard as part of the Ice Bucket Challenge

Who remember the “Ice Bucket Challenge” back in 2014 for ALS? Who doesn’t right?....Well, it’s back but for a different cause this time!

Originally, the Ice Bucket Challenge made a huge “splash” capturing everyone from everyday people, famous athletes, politicians, celebrities and even some tech CEO’s got a bucket of water dumped on their heads all to increase the awareness of ALS and to raise some money for the disease to battle it as well. The campaign was a gigantic success that raised $115 million in donations in just a six week period!!!

Ice Bucket Challenge

This year for 2025 the Ice Bucket Challenge is back but this time the focus is for mental health! Students from the University of South Carolina’s MIND (Mental Illness Needs Discussion) club came up with the idea “Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge, as they want to see more youth and young adults supporting each other with mental health issues.

Perfectly timed images Beryl Lipton, left, douses Matt Lee during the ice bucket challenge at Boston's Copley Square, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2014, to raise funds and awareness for ALS. The idea is: pay up for charity or get doused. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (Elise Amendola)

So far, the Speak Your Mind effort has raised more than $190,000 for the organization, who’s founder Alison Malmon, lost her brother to suicide 25 years ago. So far the tally is increasing by the hour!!