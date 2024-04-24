Idina Menzel announces tour including Broadway hits from 'Wicked,' 'Rent' and more

Idina Menzel will be bringing Broadway hits to the concert stage.

The Rent star announced her Take Me or Leave Me Tour on Tuesday, which will be kicking off in mid-July and running through the summer. It will feature hits from Broadway classics Rent and Wicked, as well as more music.

Along with Broadway hits, the tour will feature music from her 2023 dance album, Drama Queen.

Menzel will perform in 21 cities, beginning on July 19 in Seattle, Washington, and culminating on August 18 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Artist presale tickets, along with VIP packages, will go on sale April 24, while general tickets will be available on April 26.

Menzel won a Tony Award in 2004 for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in Wicked. Prior to that, Menzel gained prominence for originating the role of Maureen in the Broadway classic Rent. Menzel's other prominent roles include playing Elsa in Frozen and Frozen II.

