INOLA, Okla. — Inola High School has officially won T-Mobile’s 5G Friday Night Lights Competition.

The school is now set to get a $2 million sports facility makeover.

The grand prize includes a $100,000 high school grant, a new scoreboard, 5G network upgrades as well as a tailgate party celebration with a 5G-powered halftime drone show.

