'Inside Out 2' reignites box office with $155 million debut

Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2 became the first movie of 2024 to cross $100 million in its opening weekend, topping the domestic box office with an estimated $155 million.

The sequel to the 2015 animated comedy -- featuring the voices of Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, Tony Hale and Paul Walter Hauser -- also had the second biggest opening for an animated movie since The Incredibles 2 in 2018.

Overseas, Inside Out 2 grabbed an estimated $140 million, for a worldwide total of $295 million -- the highest animated global opening ever, according to Variety.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die dropped to second place in its second week of release, delivering an estimated $33 million. Its domestic tally now stands at $112.2 million and its global total is $214.6 million.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes took third place, earning an estimated $5.2 million, bringing its North American gross to $78.5 million after six weeks. Worldwide, the latest movie in the Planet of the Apes franchise has collected $374.5 million.

Right behind in fourth place was The Garfield Movie, earning $5 million for a three-week total of $78.5 million domestically and $217.8 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Ishana Night Shyamalan's supernatural horror film The Watchers, delivering an estimated $3.7 million in North America, bringing its two-week domestic total to $13.7 million and $23.3 million worldwide.

