It's that time of year: Oprah reveals her Favorite Things

On Wednesday, Oprah Daily revealed Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things, her annual list of "unique gifts for friends, family, and the community of people you hold in your heart all year long."

The gift-giving ideas come in all price ranges, with a focus this year on "inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country," according to the website.

This year's picks go from puzzles and high-tech games to food items to cosmetics to appliances, and virtually everything in between for everyone on your shopping list.

This year's Favorite Things will be featured in the Winter 2023 issue of O Quarterly, which hits newsstands November 7, but you can get a sneak peek now of all of the items on the aforementioned website.

For the ninth year in a row, curated items from Oprah's picks will be available for purchase exclusively from Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app.

And as the site points out, "Yes, Oprah has tried and tested every. single. item."

Adam Glassman, Oprah Daily's creative director and her holiday elf for wrangling the gifts, notes, "That's what's so pure about this list. They really are her favorite things."

And if you find yourself strapped this season, twelve lucky readers will have a chance to win all 112 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List from November 10 through November 21. Find out about her 12-Day Give-O-Way here.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.