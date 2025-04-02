James Gunn shares new look at 'Superman' at CinemaCon 2025

A brand-new look at James Gunn's upcoming Superman film has flown on to the scene.

The co-chief of DC Studios took to the stage at CinemaCon 2025 on Tuesday, where he shared new details about the comic book film he wrote and directed.

Gunn's co-chief Peter Safran also appeared onstage, alongside the film's stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.

"This is a movie that celebrates kindness and human love," Gunn said, according to Variety.

The director displayed a new trailer for the movie, as well as an extended look at the film. In the previously unseen footage, Corenswet's Superman is seen getting help from his superpowered dog, Krypto. The dog then drags him into the Fortress of Solitude.

"I cannot wait to share the film with all you guys and the rest of the world," Gunn said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We're still in the throes of post-production."

The actors shared similar sentiments, with Corenswet appreciating the opportunity to play such a well-known character. “It’s a great honor to play a role that exists so clearly in the public consciousness," he said.

Hoult, who plays Lex Luthor, said it was truly something to watch Corenswet take on the role.

“I felt like I was witnessing the magic of cinema in first-person in real time,” Hoult said.

Superman flies into movie theaters on July 11. The film also stars Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced and Nathan Fillion.

