Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan tease their sequel 'Freakier Friday' at D23

The title of the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel has been announced.

At D23 in Anaheim, California, on Friday, Disney revealed that it will be called Freakier Friday.

In an interview with Good Morning America at D23, the film's two main stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, said "everything" about the sequel is "freakier."

"The switches, the music, comedy," Lohan said.

"The emotion," Curtis added. "You now have a grandparent and a grandchild. We can't tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there's just more emotion."

"Freakier Friday is a love letter to mommies," Curtis said. "It's a love letter to mommies and daughters and families. This is a love letter to them to just being mothers and the beauty of it all."

The stars added that Anna’s (Lohan) band, Pink Slip, is returning, as well as their co-stars from the first film.

"It’s the original group, just freakier," Curtis said.

In June, it was announced that Freaky Friday was getting a sequel and that filming had officially begun. A photo of Curtis and Lohan on set was also shared with the announcement.

Also returning to the sequel are Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto will also star in the film.

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters in 2025.

