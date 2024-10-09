Jenna Fischer says she is cancer-free after breast cancer battle

Actress Jenna Fischer announced she is now cancer-free after battling stage 1 triple positive breast cancer.

The actress, 50, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday revealing the diagnosis, detailing her battle against the disease and thanking those who supported her throughout her recovery.

"Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free," Fischer wrote in the caption of the post which was shared along with a smiling photo of her.

Fischer began her post by explaining the circumstances of her diagnosis in 2023 after previously posting about her upcoming mammogram.

"Back in October of 2023 I posted a photo of myself on Instagram preparing for my routine mammogram with a joking reminder to ‘take care of your ticking time bags' a la Michael Scott," she wrote.

"After inconclusive results on that mammogram due to dense breast tissue, my doctor ordered a breast ultrasound. They found something in my left breast. A biopsy was ordered. Then, on December 1, 2023, I learned I had Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer," she wrote. Fischer described the diagnosis as "an aggressive form of breast cancer" that is "highly responsive to treatment."

Fischer explained in January she underwent a lumpectomy, removing the tumor that had been found. Although the cancer had not spread, she said due to its aggressive nature "it still required chemotherapy and radiation to be sure it didn't return."

Fischer shared in February she began 12 weeks of chemotherapy and three weeks of radiation. She also shared that while she is still taking "infusions of Herceptin and a daily dose of Tamoxifen" she is "feeling great."

She went on to thank the "village" of people who helped her along the way, and implored her followers to get their annual mammograms.

