Jenna Ortega shows off Wednesday's sharp tongue — and dance moves — in new 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer

A new trailer has dropped for Tim Burton's forthcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and fans of Jenna Ortega — and her alter ego Wednesday Addams — are sure to be delighted by it.

The clip begins with her sarcastic Astrid getting a call from her "Alleged Mom" — according to her cellphone contact — and getting pranked by a group of high school mean girls who try to jump scare her with a phony ghost.

"When you're all driving carpool and banging your Pilates instructors to fill the empty void in your life, we'll see who gets the last laugh," Astrid deadpans, wiping the smiles from their faces.

According to the teaser, Astrid is a skeptic about ghosts, even though her mom, Lydia (Winona Ryder), is apparently a "legend" in that department in their small town of Winter River, Connecticut, thanks to her run-in with Michael Keaton's titular "ghost with the most."

However, the supernatural comes for Astrid anyway, leading Lydia to summon Beetlejuice for help.

"How do I know you're gonna keep your word?" Lydia asks him.

"I swear on my dead mother's soul," he says as he makes the sign of the cross — and his chest bursts into flames.

The rest of the trailer is as madcap as you'd expect from Wednesday producer Burton, including Beetle literally spilling his guts in therapy, sucking cellphone shutterbugs into their own phone screens, and a callback moment from the original film of a possessed dance between Astrid and her grandma Delia Deetz (Catherine O'Hara).

Justin Theroux also gets terrorized in the trailer and Willem Dafoe pops up, seemingly as an investigator, as does Monica Bellucci's character, who is so frightening she even scares an F-bomb out of Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice haunts theaters and IMAX Sept. 6.

