Jennie Garth says late '90210' co-stars Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty are 'alive in my mind'

Jennie Garth says she still feels deeply connected to her late Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty, even after their deaths.

During her recent appearance on the Two Jersey Js podcast, Garth opened up about her close friendships with her castmates, some of whom she will reunite with at this year's 90s Con in Connecticut.

Host Jennifer Fessler expressed condolences, saying, "We should also tell you how sorry we are that you've lost two of your castmates," adding that the "whole world" mourned their death.

Doherty died in July 2024 at age 53 after a long battle with cancer, while Perry died in 2019 at age 52 following a massive stroke.

Reflecting on their loss, Garth said, "It doesn't make sense. It still doesn't make sense to my brain."

She continued, "I live in a world where they still are alive in my mind, so it's very hard to understand that they're not here physically."

In addition to Perry and Doherty, Garth shares a lasting bond with longtime 90210 co-star Tori Spelling.

Last year, she celebrated Spelling's 50th birthday with an Instagram tribute, sharing throwback photos from their days on the iconic teen drama, which ran from 1990 to 2000.

"Tori& Jennie or is it Donna& Kelly?" she wrote in the caption of the post at the time, referencing their characters. "It's both forever and always!"

