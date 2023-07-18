Jennifer Lopez celebrating anniversary of 2022 marriage to Ben Affleck in song with "Midnight Trip to Vegas"

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with a musical tribute to Ben Affleck called "Midnight Trip to Vegas."

A snippet of the song, complete with a make-up free Lopez lip-synching some of it, can be seen on her On The J Lo blog.

Jen commemorated the July 16, 2022 wedding -- their first of two that year -- with the lyrics, "Then you whispered in my ear / Said let’s get out of here / We can disappear tonight."

The chorus begins, "What about a midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing."

It continues, "Midnight trip to Vegas / Both our hearts are racin' / I'll pick you up late / We don't have to wait / Yeah let's do something crazy."

"Midnight Trip to Vegas" will be part of This is Me… Now, J Lo's autobiographical next album, which features other Affleck-inspired tracks like, "Rebound," "Mad in Love" and "Broken Like Me."

It's also a successor to her hit album This Is Me…Then, which was released in 2002, when she first met Affleck, and when she was married to her second husband Cris Judd.

After formally divorcing Judd in 2003, "Bennifer" went public and had a headline-grabbing courtship and eventual engagement. They postponed a 2003 wedding, and eventually broke up in 2004.

She went on to marry Marc Anthony in June of 2004, and he Jennifer Garner in 2005; both marriages ended in divorce.

Lopez and Affleck remained friends over the years, and Bennifer became a thing again starting in April of 2021, after she ended her engagement with New York Yankees vet Alex Rodriguez.

