Jeremy Renner shows his scars from snowplow accident on 'Men's Health' cover

Jeremy Renner is showing off his scars.

A year and a half after surviving a snowplow accident that caused multiple injuries and had him on life support, Renner poses shirtless on the most recent cover of Men's Health.

On the magazine's cover, Renner's scars from the accident are visible on his back, shoulders and stomach. In other photos from the cover shoot, a scar on his leg is also visible.

"I never really had scars before, they were probably more emotional, spiritual scars, you know?" Renner said in a video accompanying the photoshoot. "And now there are some physical ones. But the physical ones aren't even from the accident, they're just because of the accident. All those are just reminders of the beautiful, beautiful day that could have been a really bad day."

Renner has also taken time to reflect on the accident, during which he says he momentarily died, and how he kept moving forward after the fact.

"I'm glad I'm here, and I'm going to keep feeding what you take with you: those shared experiences with those you love. It's eternal, and you take it with you," Renner said. "It's connected. There's no time, place, or space. It's magnificent. It's the mind's eye. Not your vision. You don't need vision — you're dead. Vision is part of the stupid body thing. But the mind's eye you take with you. You see in your mind — that's being dead. That’s what it’s like being dead."

