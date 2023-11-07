Jeremy Renner discusses "will to be here" in thank you message detailing his recovery from near-fatal accident

Jeremy Renner is thanking those who have been pulling for him since a near-fatal snowplow accident outside his Nevada home on January 1.

Alongside a mirrored-image photo titled "Rest and Recovery" featuring an image of a bandaged heart, the Marvel movie star explained, "I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th," when he was discharged from the hospital.

Those include "countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on…."

The two-time Oscar nominee continued, "BUT...My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure ."

Renner closed by saying, "I thank you all," adding the hashtag #loveandtitanium.

The hashtag comes from his interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer, during which he said, "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

Incidentally, Love and Titanium is the title of Renner's recently announced collection of music, which will center on "different milestones" in his "journey of recovery."

Renner said the project "has been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create," adding, "I hope I get the courage to share with you all."

The Hawkeye star suffered 30 broken bones and other serious injuries when he was dragged under his 14,000-pound snowcat plow, following an attempt to save his nephew from the sliding vehicle.

