Joe Jonas files for divorce from wife Sophie Turner

Joe and Sophie in April 2023; Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

Joe, 34, filed for a dissolution of marriage on Tuesday, September 5 in Miami, according to documents obtained by People. In the filing, Joe claims "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." The couple does have a prenup, according to the filing.

Joe and Sophie, 27, wed in 2019 after dating for three years. They have two children: Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter who is identified in the divorce documents as D.

Several days ago, People reported that Joe had retained a divorce lawyer, but he continued to wear his wedding band, most recently in a photo he seemed to have pointedly posted on Instagram on September 4 after the divorce reports began.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

