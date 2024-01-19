Joey Graziadei teases "lots of tennis puns" during 'Bachelor' premiere

Joey Graziadei is ready to find love.

The new Bachelor star stopped by Good Morning America on Friday to discuss the upcoming season.

Graziadei is not new to Bachelor Nation, having made it to the final two on Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette. She chose Dotun Olubeko in the end, but Graziadei said he was ready to get down on one knee and propose.

"In that moment it felt like it was right. We created a great relationship and connection," he recalled. "But I'm so happy for her and Dotun, and I'm really excited to get my chance now."

Graziadei said handing out the roses this time is a "way different" experience.

"I will say that all day long. I felt like my story wasn't finished. I felt the most ready in my life to find my person, and to get that opportunity now I'm just excited," he said.

He continued, "I never would have thought I'd be in this position. I was just a normal dude in Hawaii teaching tennis about a year ago and how everything's changed has been amazing."

At just 28, Graziadei said he feels ready to find his wife — something he couldn't say just a few years ago.

"These last couple years have been really big for me and I've been working on myself," he said. "I feel good."

As for what fans can expect from the season 28 premiere when the 32 women arrive to meet him, Graziadei teased "a lot of cool entrances" and "a lot of tennis puns."

The Bachelor season 28 premieres Monday, January 22, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

