Jonathan Bailey has no plans to leave 'Bridgerton': 'It’s not in my nature'

Jonathan Bailey isn't planning on leaving Bridgerton anytime soon.

The actor said he wants to continue as a supporting character on the show even as his own star rises in a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter released on Wednesday.

“I’ve never been someone who’s like, ‘Thanks, bye.’ It’s not in my nature,” Bailey said.

Bridgerton revolves around the romantic lives of the titular family. The Netflix period drama tells the stories of "the eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family" as they "look for love and happiness in London high society," according to its official logline.

Each season revolves around a different Bridgerton sibling. Bailey's character, Anthony Bridgerton, was the lead in season 2. With season 4 on its way in 2026, Bailey says he feels a sense of pride in continuing to be there for the show as the story needs him to be.

"There's a real sense of brotherly pride I feel in it," Bailey said. "I was filming a wedding on a Monday morning. ... People know that people get married in Bridgerton — that's not a spoiler, right?"

Even though Bailey acknowledges the possibly of a future season not working out with his busy schedule, he looks forward to watching his Bridgerton co-stars continue to shine.

“I look forward to, in another however many years, when we’ve done the eighth season to sit around and be like, ‘Look what we all did together,’" Bailey said.

He also understands the show from the fan perspective.

“I know how much I love long-running series,” Bailey said. “I know how important familiarity of character and story and consistency is in these long-running series.”

