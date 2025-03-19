Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are indeed married

Jonathan Majors secretly married Meagan Good, he confirmed Wednesday while on Sherri.

After host Sherri Shepherd said she was shocked to hear reports about their alleged nuptials Tuesday, he responded, "I said to Meagan yesterday, I said, 'Today might be the happiest day of my life.'"

"I love that woman so much," Majors continued. "So how it had happened — well, Lord, Sherri, thank you. We fell in love. We finally got to do it, but it was always the plan."

According to Majors, he asked Meagan's father for her hand in marriage and received his blessing. His mother officiated the ceremony, where they exchanged rings they had engraved in Hawaii.

Jonathan and Meagan were first connected in May 2023 and confirmed they were engaged at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in November 2024. She stood by his side as he faced a legal battle, was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment, and was sentenced to complete one year of an "in person batterers" intervention program in LA.

Jonathan is promoting his new movie, Magazine Dreams, while also making headlines for an unearthed audio clip that reportedly captures him admitting to strangling ex Grace Jabbari "in the aftermath of a days-long fight," per Rolling Stone.

"I'm ashamed I've ever – I've never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I've never aggressed a woman – I aggressed you," Majors said in the clip obtained by RS.

“You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari replied, to which Majors said, “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,' yeah. That’s never happened to me.”

Magazine Dreams comes out on Friday.

Meagan divorced her former husband, pastor DeVon Franklin, in June 2022 after nine years of marriage.

