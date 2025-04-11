Joseph Quinn reveals how his 'Fantastic Four' character is different from past versions

Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four: The First Steps might act a little differently than we've seen him in the past.
Quinn tells Entertainment Weekly that his version of the character is less of a playboy than previous versions.
Johnny Storm was previously played by Chris Evans in the 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four movies.
Fantastic Four: The First Steps hits theaters July 25. It also stars Pedro Pascal as Richard Reed/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Grimm/the Thing.
