Josh Peck, Drake Bell's TV mom post about sex abuse revelations

Drake Bell's TV family members are rallying around the actor on social media, following the revelation in the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV that Bell had been sexually abused by former dialog coach Brian Peck when he was a young Nickelodeon star.

Josh Peck, no relation, who played Drake's stepbrother on the hit Drake & Josh, broke his silence Thursday.

He said he needed "a few days to process" the Investigation Discovery series and that he'd "reached out privately" to Bell -- something Drake previously told his own followers on TikTok.

That said, Peck expressed that he "wanted to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets with the world."

He continued, "Children should be protected. Reliving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry."

Nancy Sullivan, who played Bell's mother, Audrey Parker-Nichols, on the show, also posted about the actor.

Sullivan said it "broke my heart into a million pieces to hear just how much Drake was holding inside while we were working together." She added, "I was both devastated and proud seeing the man he's grown into sit down on camera and bravely tell his truth."

She continued, "Past abuse doesn't define us, and it has no right to rule our lives, I know that putting this burden down will free him in so many ways. I hope memories of the joy he had on our shows will someday greatly overshadow the pain. Sending love to Drake for a deep healing and for a rich and beautiful life ahead."

