Julia Roberts stars with Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri in 'After The Hunt' trailer

Julia Roberts is a college professor at a crossroads in the official trailer for After The Hunt.

Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller on Wednesday.

Challengers directer Luca Guadagnino helmed the film, which also stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri.

The movie follows Alma Olsson, played by Roberts, an Ivy League college professor whose philosophy student Maggie Price (Edebiri) levels an assault accusation against Alma's colleague and close friend, Hank Gibson (Garfield). This all threatens to reveal a dark secret from Alma's past.

"It's the right thing to do, isn't it? To tell someone and, you know, given your history," Maggie says to Alma in the trailer.

"What does that mean? My history?" she responds, before throwing something into a fireplace.

Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny also star in the film, which was written by Nora Garrett.

After The Hunt arrives in theaters for a limited release on Oct. 10 and expands wider on Oct. 17.

