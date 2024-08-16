JUST ANNOUNCED: Dear Evan Hansen coming to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center!

Celebrity Attractions has added Tony® and Grammy® -winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, to its lineup of shows coming to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center next year!

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by The Washington Post, Dear Evan Hansen is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look — from the point of view of both the parents and young people — at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

You can catch this captivating musical at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for two nights only: March 4 and 5, 2025!

Tickets go on sale later this fall but patrons are encouraged to register their email address to receive presale access.

Dear Evan Hansen is an add-on to the 2024-2025 Broadway season from Celebrity Attractions that also features MJ - The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, Les Misérables, Clue, Back to the Future, and Wicked.

Five-show season tickets are available for a limited time and are the best way to guarantee access to add-on productions including Dear Evan Hansen.