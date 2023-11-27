Kaley Cuoco says daughter Matilda's "first Thanksgiving was perfect"

Kaley Cuoco is grateful for the little addition to her life this Thanksgiving.

The Big Bang Theory alum posted a sweet family photo on her Instagram account Friday, featuring herself, holding up her daughter Matilda while her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, with whom she shares her baby, is standing by her side.

In the snap, the couple displayed huge grins on their faces while their adorable 7-month-old baby looked directly into the camera. The picture also shows Matilda donning a cute outfit with a picture of a pumpkin on her shirt and words written on it that read, "My First Thanksgiving."

"Grateful is an understatement!" Cuoco, 37, wrote in the caption, adding a fall leaf emoji. "We are so thankful for our amazing, loving families and this little bundle of heaven. Tildy's first thanksgiving was perfect!"

