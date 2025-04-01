'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer unites the franchise

Sony Pictures/Jonathan Wenk
By Andrea Tuccillo

The new trailer for Karate Kid: Legends has arrived.

The latest installment in the franchise follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong, played by Ben Wang, who moves to New York City to attend a new school and finds himself entering the ultimate karate competition.

Jackie Chan will reprise his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 Karate Kid reboot, and Ralph Macchio is back as original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso. Together, Mr. Han and Daniel will help guide Li Fong to victory.

Daniel tells Li Fong in the trailer, “Remember what you’re fighting for. When you understand that, you will be ready.”

The Sony Pictures film picks up after the events of Cobra Kai, the Netflix series starring Macchio that wrapped its final season earlier this year. Karate Kid: Legends hits theaters May 30.

