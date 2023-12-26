Kevin Spacey appears in 'House of Cards' character in viral post with Tucker Carlson

In a post he dropped online on Christmas Eve, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson spoke about a potential "dark horse" presidential candidate who could shake up the 2024 election.

He then introduced that "dark horse:" Frank Underwood, the character Kevin Spacey played on House of Cards. Spacey didn't break character in the appearance, but referenced his real-life alter-ego's career when he told former Fox News host Carlson, "We both got canned by our networks."

You may recall that Spacey's run as Underwood on the Netflix show ended when he became was accused of sexual assault, though he has appeared as the character online a few times since then. He was subsequently exonerated.

In Carlson's post, Spacey-as-Underwood went on to say, "I think I have a long and very solid relationship with the public and that is a bond that has never been broken."

Carlson then asked Underwood, "Do you watch Netflix anymore?" to which he replied, "Probably as much as you watch Fox." "Fair!" Carlson said with a laugh.

Tucker also said he'd "sleep on" a decision to be Underwood's "running mate" for the next election.

Whatever the motivation for the unlikely team-up, it was an undeniably viral one: It's received more than 37 million views on X, formerly Twitter, since it was first posted on December 24.

