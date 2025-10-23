Kim Kardashian says she was diagnosed with an aneurysm

Kim Kardashian revealed that she was diagnosed with an aneurysm in a preview clip from the newest season of The Kardashians.

The clip aired during the show's season 7 premiere on Thursday and teased upcoming episodes.

"There's, like, a little aneurysm," Kim says in the clip.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian appears to react to the news, saying, "Woah."

The following shots show what appears to be a brain scan followed by footage of Kim inside an MRI machine.

In a voice-over, the All's Fair star can be heard discussing her condition, saying, "They're, like, just stress."

The clips that follow show Kim discussing her family dynamic, including the four children she shares with ex-husband Ye.

ABC News has reached out to Hulu and a rep for Kim Kardashian for more information on her diagnosis.

An aneurysm is a bulge in the wall of an artery, according to the National Institutes of Health. Arteries carry blood to the heart and other parts of the body to supply oxygen.

If an aneurysm grows large, it can rupture and cause dangerous bleeding, stroke or even death.

Imaging testing is used to diagnose aneurysms. Treatment and surveillance processes vary based on the size, rate of change, symptoms and location of the aneurysm.

It is unclear if stress can directly cause aneurysms, however, the American Heart Association states that stress can be linked to cardiovascular disease through both direct physiological effects and indirect behavioral changes.

Chronic stress may lead to the release of hormones that subsequently increase your blood pressure, and elevated blood pressure is a key contributor to increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

The Brain Aneurysm Foundation estimates that 1 in 50 people in the U.S. have an unruptured brain aneurysm, though the annual rate of rupture is estimated between eight and 10 ruptures per 100,000 people.

There are almost 500,000 deaths worldwide each year caused by brain aneurysms, and half of those victims are younger than 50.

