Kim Kardashian displays her dramatic acting chops in first trailer for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

FX

By George Costantino

FX revealed the first trailer for the 12th installment of American Horror StoryAHS: Delicate.

The latest edition of Ryan Murphy's anthology horror series stars returning cast member Emma Roberts as Anna, a rising actress expecting her first child. The happy news is shattered, however, when a nurse, played by Cara Delevingne, sees something alarming during an ultrasound. Anna's convinced a sinister figure is targeting her.

Kim Kardashian plays her manager who asks Anna, "Do you want an Oscar as much as you want a baby?"

Previously released images teased us with shots of Kardashian and Roberts cradling spiders as if they were babies. The trailer sheds a little more light on the plot, as Roberts is seemingly impregnated with an arachnid-like fetus.

AHS: Delicate is based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, which has been compared to the classic 1968 psychological thriller Rosemary's Baby.

Matt CzuchryBillie LourdDenis O'HareLeslie Grossman and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also star.

The new season has been split into two parts, with the first part premiering on September 20. The show will first air on FX and then stream the next day on Hulu. There’s no premiere date yet for the second part.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

