Krysten Ritter to return as Jessica Jones in 'Daredevil: Born Again' season 2

Disney/David Russell
By Andrea Tuccillo
Jessica Jones is back.

Krysten Ritter will be reprising her role as the Marvel superhero for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, Disney announced at its Upfront presentation Tuesday.

Ritter first played the role in the Netflix series Jessica Jones, which ran for three seasons from 2015-2019.

"It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU," Ritter said. "I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

Jessica Jones was one of five Marvel series that aired on Netflix, including Daredevil and The Defenders, before Disney launched its own streaming service, Disney+.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprised their Daredevil roles for Daredevil: Born Again, which aired its first season on Disney+ earlier this year.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

