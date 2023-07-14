Lea Michele remembers former boyfriend Cory Monteith 10 years after 'Glee' co-star's death

Lea Michele is paying tribute to Cory Monteith 10 years after the actor's tragic death.

"Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time," Michele, 36, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Thursday, July 13, exactly a decade after Monteith, her Glee co-star and former boyfriend, died.

"I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten," she continued. "We miss you every day and will never forget the light you brought to us all. I miss you big guy."

Michele and Monteith met and fell in love on the set of Glee, playing musical theater wunderkind Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson, the high school jock with the voice of an angel.

Monteith was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room on July 13, 2013, at the age of 31. It was determined that the actor, who had a history of substance abuse, died of mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol. His death was ruled accidental.

Michele and the rest of the Glee family paid tribute to him months later with an emotion-packed season 5 episode titled "The Quarterback."

