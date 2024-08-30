Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán announce split

Weeks after her bestie Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, Leah Remini has announced she's split with her husband of 21 years, Angelo Pagán.

The former King of Queens star and Pagán jointly posted to Instagram on Thursday, "After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce."

"This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it's what's best for us," the statement continued.

The note goes on to say, "Yes, we're sad, and we've got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal — together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones."

It added, "But here's the thing: we've been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family."



As to the reason behind the split, the statement explained, "To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn't fit us anymore." They added, "Our bond is still strong — it's just evolved into something different."



The pair share an "incredible daughter" in 20-year-old Sofia, noting, "From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success."



The couple said they want to be "as transparent as possible" with their new direction, "because, for years, we shared our marriage so publicly, whether it was on our specials on VH1 or our reality show," referencing Leah Remini: It's All Relative.



They also said of their "new chapter" together, apart, "We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships — whether they change or end — aren't failures."



