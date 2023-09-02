Legendary musician and entertainer Jimmy Buffet has died

The announcement was made on the artist’s official social media accounts and website.

CMT Presents Jimmy Buffett & Friends: Live from the Gulf Coast - Show GULF SHORES, AL - JULY 11: Musician Jimmy Buffett performs onstage at Jimmy Buffett & Friends: Live from the Gulf Coast, a concert presented by CMT at on the beach on July 11, 2010 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Parrott heads across the world are mourning the loss of legendary musician and entertainer Jimmy Buffett. According to a post on the singer’s official Instagram account and on his official website, Jimmy passed away on the night of Friday, September 1st while surrounded by his friends, family, music, and dogs.

Jimmy Buffett’s career featured such hits as “Come Monday”, “Margaritaville”, Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes”, It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere, and “Cheeseburger in Paradise”.

Jimmy Buffet was 76 years old.

