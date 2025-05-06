Light My Fire

NEW YORK - CIRCA 1967: Rock and Roll group The Doors clockwise from top left: Ray Manzarek, Jim Morrison, John Densmore and Robby Krieger) pose for an Electra Records publicity photo circa 1967 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

In 1966 a young unsigned band learned a valuable lesson. You never know who has a hit song in them just waiting to come out!

At the time a new band was waiting on new material, and most of it was written by the lead singer. The lead singer suggested everyone in the band bring their own song ideas to the table.

So, their young guitar player went home and wrote his first song for his new band. He decided to write a song that was a mix between Hendrix and the Rolling Stones and presented it to the boys!

And like most bands they changed the song. The drummer added a Latin rhythm, keyboardist added some Bach parts, and the singer added more lyrics. And because it was the 60’s and everyone was stoned, so the song ended up being over 7 minutes long with a big jam in the middle.

No one thought back then the song would be a #1.

P.S. Jim Morrison indicated in his notebooks that he disliked the song and hated performing it. He also seemed to resent the popularity the band gained because of the song.