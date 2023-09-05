Local haunted attractions hunting for scare-actors

GREEN COUNTRY, Okla. -- Boo! Spooky season has descended upon us. Which means it’s time for local haunted attractions to start casting for scare-actors.

Auditions for Hex House will be on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 5610 West Skelly Drive in Tulsa.

According to the website, Hex House is inspired by a true story that happened in Tulsa in 1944. It involved two women who “had been under hypnotic or occult control for seven years.”

No need to wear a costume. Organizers say, “Come as yourself!” However, you must be 18 to audition.

If scaring people in the dark woods is more your thing, Psycho Path in Sperry is also in search of performers for its 18th season.

The creators have basically built several horror film sets in the middle of the woods, and are searching for scare-actors to bring the attraction to life.

Performers have also reported experiencing their own ghost sightings at Psycho Path.

For those interested in joining Psycho Path this Halloween season, apply here.