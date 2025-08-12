Looking back at the best summer concert tours of 1985

By Jimmy Larrabee

Hard to believe, but it’s been 40 years since the Summer of 1985. Dire Straits, Sting, and Foreigner were dominating the Mainstream rock chart, the historic Live Aid concert took place on July 13th, 1985, and some of the biggest names in rock were out on tour that Summer.

Below are just a few of the biggest tours that took place 40 years ago, and your chance to vote in our poll and tell us which tour lineup was your favorite.

  • AC/DC’s “Fly On The Wall Tour”
  • Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band’s “Born In The USA Tour”
  • Depeche Mode’s “Some Great Reward Tour”
  • Dire Straits’ “Brothers In Arms Tour”
  • Iron Maiden’s “World Slavery Tour” with Twisted Sister
  • Phil Collins’ “The No Jacket Required World Tour”
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble’s “Soul To Soul Tour”
  • U2’s “The Unforgettable Fire Tour”
Which tour would you want to attend in 1985?
AC/DC
Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band
Depeche Mode
Dire Straits
Iron Maiden
Phil Collins
Stevie Ray Vaugh and Double Trouble
U2
How many of these did you see live in person? Let us know by leaving us an open mic in our smartphone app or by leaving a comment below.

Want more nostalgia? Watch videos from some of these tours below:

