We’ve all missed opportunities to make a little money. Maybe we didn’t invest or didn’t put that money on the team we knew was gonna win. But, this guy in the Philippines takes the proverbial cake. He found what he thought what was a pretty rock home after finding it in the ocean and it turned out to be one of the largest pearls ever found. Estimate to be worth more than 100 Mil. and it’s been chilling under his bed for a decade. Story here.