Mark Ruffalo to join Natalie Portman for 'Good Sex' on Netflix

Mark Ruffalo will be joining Natalie Portman for Good Sex.

The Oscar nominee will costar alongside the Oscar winner in Lena Dunham's new rom-com, Good Sex, for Netflix, according to Deadline. Making his film debut in the production will be Tucker Pillsbury, the singer who's better known as Role Model.

According to Deadline, the movie follows a couples therapist, Ally, who's getting back into dating at age 40. She then gets involved with two different men: one in his 20s and one in his 50s. Portman is also producing the film.

Ruffalo's most recent film was Mickey 17. He's set to star in an HBO miniseries called Task, which will premiere in September, and will also appear in the movie sequel Now You See Me: Now You Don't. Portman will appear in the upcoming movies Fountain of Youth and The Gallerist.

