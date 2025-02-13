Matt Sorum “We just felt that we needed to do something for the first responders” Watch as we catch up with Matt Sorum to discuss Kings of Chaos upcoming “Rock For Responders” show out in California, in the aftermath of the LA fires. There are links so you can make donations as well.

Matt Sorum’s Kings of Chaos are playing “Rock For Responders” at The Pacific Battleship Center on the Battleship Iowa at the Port of LA in San Pedro on February 27, 2025. You can get more info about the show and make donations here. We caught up with Matt via Zoom to discuss the show and more.

Matt discussed that his partner Laurie Baker, works with Fleet Week. They essentially took an event that happens around Memorial Day and moved it up. He spoke about how devastating the LA fires were. “We just felt that we needed to do something for the first responders, firefighters and everyone that was on the front lines.” They felt it was important to honor the men and women that were out there fighting the fires and keeping people safe.

Matt said the gig came together in about two hours. He mentioned the FireAid shows and jokingly suggested that in comparison, this was more “The working-class rock N’ roll guys.” Matt explained that they are giving away free tickets to the show for first responders. First responders can sign up here to get their tickets.

Matt spoke about knowing Sammy Hagar for around 30 years and how he agreed to do the show in seconds. Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander will be a part of the show. Glenn Hughes will be part of the show. Steve Stevens who plays for Billy Idol, but he was also the guitar for “Top Gun.” That is significant because the show will start with a fly over. Orianthi is coming and looking to play some Hendrix. Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon has been added to the show. Matt mentioned a big jam and even suggested there are rumors of other special guests.

Matt being a California guy, this literally struck close to home. Matt went into detail talking about the Santa Ana winds. He also related stories about going through the Malibu fires in 1993. Matt’s experience on how quickly these fires can move certainly paints a picture of how scary these experiences can be. Matt mentioned different neighborhoods and about some of the difficulties they faced with these fires. Matt sang the praises of the people who fought these fires and how they are heroes.

Matt related about people being displaced and finding other places to live. That’s when he said the show would be about getting back on our feet and the bonding that follows tragic events like these fires. He really expressed that he hopes the feeling of helping each other lasts.

We also took time to discuss how Matt’s life has changed over the years. We spoke about how a lot of that journey of change can be followed in Matt’s book “Double Talkin’ Jive.” Matt is very involved with charitable efforts, especially with his own organization Adopt the Arts.

One of the things that seems to bring Matt joy these days is all these rockers who collaborate with him. He even shared about recently working with Steven Tyler to help put on his “Jam For Janie.” He served as the events musical director and worked not just with Steven but also Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Nuno Bettencourt, Mick Fleetwood, Tom Hamilton and more. The event was also the first time Steven sang in public in about a year and a half. Matt did mention how some fans were getting ahead of themselves talking about Steven out there singing again. Matt talked about his friendship with Steven and about the dedication to music that they share. “Now, is he gonna tour again? No, he’s not.” Matt did explain a lot of what is behind him saying that. “Steven can not put himself under the rigors of doing a full worldwide tour.” Matt wanted to get that message to a lot of people speculating online after the performance. In discussing this, Matt’s immense respect for Steven is evident. The details of our discussion did make me suggest that Steven seems like a perfect candidate to be a part of the Kings of Chaos.

Matt spoke about how music is “What we do.” Matt mentioned Billy F Gibbons and how he can not stay home and how he has to be on stage. He also said “That’s kind of it for me with Kings of Chaos. It’s like bucket list shit.”

With the line up for “Rock For Responders” on February 27, 2025, Matt assures us you’ll see “we’re all having a good time and you’re gonna love the, all the songs are hits.”

Get more info about the show and make donations here.

Rock For Responders

©2025 Cox Media Group